2,026 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $182,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $197.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,736. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

