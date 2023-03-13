1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.31 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $372.69 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00418055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.28 or 0.28257796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem."

