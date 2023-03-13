17,409 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock remained flat at $61.24 during trading on Monday. 301,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

