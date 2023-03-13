15,537 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.35. 30,605,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,337,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

