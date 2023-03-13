1,498 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.