1,438,232 Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Bought by Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,438,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Alphabet Inc. owned 2.53% of Kronos Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 320.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 612,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 450,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 869.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

KRON traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.42.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

