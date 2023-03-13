140,519 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Certara makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Certara stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. 173,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,763. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

