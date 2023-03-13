10,493 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 160,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.05%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,692.18%.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.