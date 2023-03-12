Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.53. 3,326,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,583. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

