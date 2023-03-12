ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Shares Down 2.4%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.83. 1,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) by 442.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIVO Bioscience were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

