Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $111,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Zillow Group by 103.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $2,822,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

