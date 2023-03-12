Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Cap of $378.79 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $378.79 million and $27.90 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,280,620,513 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyze and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.

Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.

The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards’ collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs.”

Zilliqa Coin Trading

