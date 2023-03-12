Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zepp Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEPP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

