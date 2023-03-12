Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $34.13

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Zcash has a market cap of $557.34 million and $39.17 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.13 or 0.00156248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

