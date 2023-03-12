Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by Berenberg Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €35.77 ($38.05) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.04. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

