YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Hits $1.02

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $221.65 million and approximately $33,594.28 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00436511 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.88 or 0.29505264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.016143 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $83,882.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

