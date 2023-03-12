yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $273.62 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $7,468.19 or 0.36266280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $273.62 million and $85.02 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance is a suite of products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is maintained by various independent developers and is governed by YFI holders.

Core Products:

Vaults:

Capital pools that automatically generate yield based on opportunities present in the market. Vaults benefit users by socializing gas costs, automating the yield generation and rebalancing process, and automatically shifting capital as opportunities arise.

Earn:

The first Yearn product was a lending aggregator. Funds are shifted between dYdX, AAVE, and Compound automatically as interest rates change between these protocols. Users can deposit to these lending aggregator smart contracts via the Earn page.

Zap:

A tool that enables users to swap into and out of (known as “Zapping”) several liquidity pools available on Curve.Finance. These pools benefit from the lending aggregators discussed above, as well as earning users trading fees by partcipating as Liquidity Providers (LPs) on Curve.Fi. Currently users can use five stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD) and “Zap” into one of two pools (y.curve.fi or busd.curve.f) on Curve. Alternatively, users can “Zap” out of these two Curve pools and into one of the five base stablecoins.

Cover:

Insurance that enables users to obtain coverage against financial loss for various smart contracts and/or protcols on the Ethereum blockchain. Cover is underwritten by Nexus Mutual.

Governance:

The Yearn ecosystem is controlled by YFI token holders who submit and vote on off-chain proposals that govern the ecosystem. Proposals that generate a majority support (>50% of the vote) are implemented by a 9 member multi-signature wallet. Changes must be signed by 6 out of the 9 wallet signers in order to be implemented. The members of the multi-signature wallet were voted in by YFI holders and are subject to change from future governance votes.”

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.