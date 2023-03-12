Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Position Boosted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $27.64 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,373.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,373.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,870,735 shares of company stock worth $144,519,681. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

