Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

