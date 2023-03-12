XDC Network (XDC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. XDC Network has a market cap of $406.73 million and $1.84 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00445204 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.09 or 0.30092872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,821,234,593 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.