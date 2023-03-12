Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

