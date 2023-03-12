Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WH opened at $71.03 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

