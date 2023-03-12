Wrapped Everscale Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $170.11 million and $160,373.07 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00432921 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.36 or 0.29262577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,662,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,822,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,621,458 with 1,737,781,903 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0982283 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $478,382.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

