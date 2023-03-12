Wrapped Everscale Market Cap Reaches $170.43 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $170.43 million and approximately $165,031.20 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00438930 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.93 or 0.29664766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,675,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,288,587 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,621,458 with 1,737,781,903 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0982283 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $478,382.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

