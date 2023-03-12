Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,033.64

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.82 billion and approximately $39,033.64 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,177,753 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,573,698,990.423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3122774 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $73,139.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

