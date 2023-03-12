Wrapped BNB Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $276.77 or 0.01344177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $141.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,708,331 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

