WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $294.91 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $294.91 million and $0.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.01339379 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012169 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.01 or 0.01732081 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00027271 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02949134 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

