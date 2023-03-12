Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,695.87

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,695.87 ($32.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,834 ($34.08). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,793 ($33.59), with a volume of 406,161 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on WIZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($37.88) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($31.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,231.50 ($38.86).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,695.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,211.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.00), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,385,141.99). 25.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

