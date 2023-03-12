WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $45.34 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $45.34 million and $714,724.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00338782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00026583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

