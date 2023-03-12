Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
