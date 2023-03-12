Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.