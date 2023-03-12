Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:WPM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
