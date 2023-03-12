Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,276. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
