Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,276. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 346,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 167,296 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 232,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.