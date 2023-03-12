WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WESCO International to earn $18.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

WESCO International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.64. 737,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,236. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

