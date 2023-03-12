Wells Fargo & Company Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $65.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

