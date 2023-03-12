Wedbush Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $230.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

