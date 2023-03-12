Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Weave Communications Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. 255,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,034. The company has a market cap of $298.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,004,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Weave Communications

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.