Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 3,118 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

