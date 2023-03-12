Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 17,282 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 414.5% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 105,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

