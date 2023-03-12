Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Amgen by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $227.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

