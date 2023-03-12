Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,542,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

