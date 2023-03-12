Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

