Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

