Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $460.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

