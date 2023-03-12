Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 18,087 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

