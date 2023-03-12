WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. WazirX has a market cap of $57.42 million and $1.00 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

