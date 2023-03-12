Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Waterloo Brewing Price Performance

Shares of BIBLF remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

About Waterloo Brewing

Further Reading

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

