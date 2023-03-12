Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Waterloo Brewing Price Performance
Shares of BIBLF remained flat at $2.92 during trading hours on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.
About Waterloo Brewing
