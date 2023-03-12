Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,809,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.63. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

