Washington Trust Bank Has $371,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

