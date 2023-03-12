Wanchain (WAN) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00070476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,260,561 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

