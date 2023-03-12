Wanchain Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.64 million and approximately $806,362.29 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00054345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,264,910 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

